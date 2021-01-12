Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 659.16 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $754,949.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 547,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $4,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

