Kopion Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 2.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cognex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cognex by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after acquiring an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. 10,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,292. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

