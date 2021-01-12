Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,037,400 shares, an increase of 582.1% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

