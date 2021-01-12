Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.82 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.36-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.