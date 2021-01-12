KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNOP. BidaskClub raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

