KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 29th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.