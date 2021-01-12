Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.21 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.