Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.80. 153,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 179,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of research firms have commented on KNTE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

