Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.96. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

