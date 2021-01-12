Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KC. BidaskClub cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.