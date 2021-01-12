Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. 2,186,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,493. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

