Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 594,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 375,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.20 price target on Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

