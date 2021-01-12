KeyCorp Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $65.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

