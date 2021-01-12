Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $78.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ KROS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $71.94. 2,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,879. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $985,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

