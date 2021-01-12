KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

KBCSY stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

