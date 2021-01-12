Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,175 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.15. 761,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,405. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.