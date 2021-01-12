Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.09.

NYSE KSU opened at $214.24 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

