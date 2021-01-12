Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

