Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Jushi stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68.
