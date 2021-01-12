Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Jushi stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68.

Get Jushi alerts:

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.