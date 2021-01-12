JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $280.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001486 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002747 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002733 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

JUIICE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

