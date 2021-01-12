JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

