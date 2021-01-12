JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates £149.06 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £112.32 ($146.74).

LON:JET opened at GBX 9,048 ($118.21) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,067.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,489.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

