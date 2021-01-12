JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

