JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €101.71 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €101.71 ($119.66) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.84 ($73.93).

ETR HLAG opened at €105.20 ($123.76) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

