Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $416.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

