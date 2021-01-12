Jobchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,299.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 192.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $5,299.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,852,444,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

