JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.87.

JBLU stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 283.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 163,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

