JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,489. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

