Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

