Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

NYSE:CFR opened at $95.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.