Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $26.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $15,618,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

