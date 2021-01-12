Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

