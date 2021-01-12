Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

ASB opened at $19.59 on Monday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

