Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

CAG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

