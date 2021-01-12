JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,153. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.