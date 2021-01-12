Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 1,309.1% in December

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,309.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 84,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

