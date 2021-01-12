Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

