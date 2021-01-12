Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. 3,281,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

