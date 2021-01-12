Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 59 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

