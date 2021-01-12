Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,231 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. 1,297,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

