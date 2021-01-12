Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 18,379 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,642,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

