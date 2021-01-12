Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. 3,732,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

