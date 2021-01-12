Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. 3,209,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

