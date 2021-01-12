Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

