Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ITRI stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

