iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,463 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.06% of iStar worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iStar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iStar by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in iStar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

