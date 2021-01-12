Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $20.80. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 34,927 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock worth $578,259 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

