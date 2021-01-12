iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $303,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

