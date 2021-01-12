iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $406.85

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $406.85 and last traded at $405.00, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

