iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Stake Reduced by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $114.64.

